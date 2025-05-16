DK Shivakumar spotted unwinding in Kabini, enjoys quality time with family. See pics

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar marked his birthday this year away from the political bustle, spending quality time with his family in the forests of Kabini. DK Shivakumar with daughter at Kabini.(Instagram/@aisshwarya_dkshegde)

His daughter, Aisshwarya DKS Hegde, shared glimpses of the getaway on social media, a set of photos and videos capturing the family enjoying a wildlife safari in the famed Nagarahole reserve.

See glimpses here:

Shivakumar, who is usually seen in his trademark white-and-white attire, appeared in a more relaxed look this time, dressed in casuals and a safari hat, soaking in the natural surroundings.

The visuals show the Deputy CM, his daughter, and wife taking in the sights and sounds of Kabini, known for its rich biodiversity and tranquil landscapes. The post was shared on May 15, coinciding with Shivakumar’s birthday.

DKS' appeal before birthday

Shivakumar had earlier urged party workers and supporters not to celebrate his birthday on May 15, citing heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

“In this backdrop, it is not appropriate to celebrate my birthday,” he said in a statement issued from Bengaluru. “I appeal to my followers, fans, and party workers to refrain from celebrations this time.”

He also requested that no banners, hoardings, flexes, or advertisements be put up to mark the occasion.

On the other hand, Minister KN Rajanna too has postponed his 75 birthday bash which was to be held in Tumakuru on May 13.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday indicated that the Congress government’s event in the Vijayanagara district to mark two years of the party in power is likely to be held on May 20.

He said his government had walked the talk by fulfilling the promise it had made to the people of the state.

The Cabinet on Friday decided to indefinitely postpone the government’s event marking two years, in the view of the military conflict between India and Pakistan.