DK Shivakumar’s daughter Aisshwarya takes holy dip at Maha Kumbh, calls it an ‘unforgettable experience’

Aisshwarya DKS Hegde, daughter of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, recently attended the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj and shared her experience on Instagram. Aisshwarya DKS Hegde, daughter of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at Maha Kumbh.(Instagram/aisshwarya_dkshegde)

Calling it an event of “sheer energy, unity, and spiritual depth,” she expressed how the grand gathering left her mesmerized.

In a reel posted on Instagram, Aisshwarya described the divine atmosphere created by the devotion and collective consciousness at one of the world’s largest religious gatherings. She also shared that she was honored to be a panellist at The Sacred Shift Conclave, where she spoke about transformation and purpose.

Adding to her experience, she highlighted the privilege of sharing the stage with Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej, calling it a “humbling” moment. She concluded her post by expressing gratitude for the conversations and profound wisdom exchanged during her visit.

Watch the video here:

In the video, she is seen taking a dip in the holy waters at the festival, exploring the venue, and delivering a talk at The Sacred Shift Conclave.

More than 397.4 million devotees have taken a holy dip in the sacred confluence of river Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati till February 6 in the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

The annual event, which draws millions of pilgrims, has become a global attraction this year, with several prominent personalities also joining the crowds.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a holy dip at Sangam Triveni in Prayagraj in the ongoing Mahakumbh.

After reaching Prayagraj, the Prime Minister took a boat tour in the Yamuna River with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Prominent personalities from various fields have also taken the holy dip at the Sangam, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his cabinet.

Other notable figures include Governor Anandiben Patel, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Arjun Ram Meghwal, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy, Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Celebrities from Bollywood and the sports world have also participated, including actors Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Bhagyashree, and Milind Soman, as well as poet Kumar Vishwas, cricketer Suresh Raina, wrestler Khali, choreographer Remo D'Souza, and Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara, Mamta Kulkarni.

Various devotees have also praised the seamless arrangements at Mahakumbh, expressing their gratitude for the efficient management, which includes security, sanitation, and amenities.

(With ANI inputs)