Bengaluru man ‘delivers’ himself to office using Porter app after failing to get Uber or Ola

Traffic woes and ride-hailing struggles are nothing new in Bengaluru, but one commuter found a ‘genius’ solution. When faced with endless wait times on Uber and Ola, he decided to think outside the box—booking a ride through Porter, an app designed for moving goods rather than passengers. The man, who goes by Pathik on social media, shared a now-viral photo of himself riding pillion on a Porter two-wheeler.(X/@pathikghugare)

The man, who goes by Pathik on social media, shared a now-viral photo of himself riding pillion on a Porter two-wheeler. With the delivery partner up front and the app’s branding on his helmet, he captioned the moment: “Had to porter myself to office today because no Ola, Uber.”

Check out the post here:

Since being shared on February 6, the post has racked up over 32,000 views and sparked a wave of amusement online.

How did X users react?

Many users hailed his innovative thinking, calling it a “genius Bengaluru moment.”

Others resonated with the struggle, saying they had considered the same idea but never acted on it. Some even suggested alternative strategies to beat the city’s notorious traffic, like shifting work hours to avoid peak congestion.

In another incident, a man stuck on a flyover in Bengaluru was surprised after he received a message from Rapido enquiring about his safety. The man narrated the incident in a social media post, adding that the unexpected message came after his auto rickshaw did not move for a while.

App-based cab services often alert riders when their hired vehicles are stationary for a long time to check up on their safety. However, in this particular incident the heavy traffic led to the man's auto being stuck in one place for a long time alerting the cab service.