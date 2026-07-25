Haryana principal advisor, urban development department, DS Dhesi on Saturday directed the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to jointly inspect and complete all missing links in the drainage network on priority, officials said. GMDA, HSVP told to complete Gurugram drainage links

Chairing a review meeting with senior GMDA and HSVP officials, Dhesi reiterated the need of close coordination between the two departments to develop an integrated stormwater drainage system across New Gurugram, officials said.

GMDA officials present in the meeting said that the work on the master stormwater drainage network in sectors 68–75 and 76–80 is underway. Dhesi directed GMDA to expedite construction while maintaining adherence to project deadlines.

HSVP administrator Vaishali Singh said the master drainage network for sectors 81–95 is being executed in two phases. While the first phase covering sectors 81–87 has been completed and handed over to GMDA, work in sectors 88–95 is in its final stage and will be transferred to the authority after completion.

GMDA officials said desilting of completed drains is being carried out to ensure smooth functioning of the drainage system.

As an interim arrangement, stormwater from Sihi and Badha villages is being discharged into the Leg-4 master carrier drain, and runoff from sectors 83–95 is being diverted to designated green areas, officials said.

Reviewing the performance of the drainage system during the recent spell of heavy rain, GMDA executive engineer Vikram Singh said that despite more than 100 mm of rainfall being recorded on July 17during the season’s first major shower, the four master carrier drains—Leg-1, Leg-2, Leg-3 and Leg-4—functioned at full capacity.

The review also covered the functioning of the Dhanwapur sewage treatment plant (STP). Officials said that the damaged treated water channel had been repaired and the supply of treated water for irrigation in Jhajjar district had resumed.