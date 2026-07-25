'Never asked for favor from government': Zoho's Sridhar Vembu defends X post backing Pradhan amid online backlash

Zoho co-founder and former CEO Sridhar Vembu on Saturday issued a fresh statement after facing criticism over his remarks expressing "sadness" at Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Many social media users accused Vembu of defending the Narendra Modi government to protect Zoho's business interests in India. Without referring to any individual or group, Vembu asserted that his views were independent and said he would not be influenced by criticism or threats. (Image via Twitter) Without naming any individual or group, Vembu asserted that his views were independent and said he would not be influenced by criticism or threats. In his latest post, he sought to reinforce that claim by highlighting Zoho's business model, its revenue sources and his interactions with governments. Also read | All about Pralhad Joshi: BJP's 'blue-eyed boy' now in charge of education ministry after Pradhan quits Vembu says revenues comes from outside India Addressing the criticism, Vembu said that around 90% of Zoho's revenue comes from outside India, earned by competing in the global market. He added that only about 2% of the company's revenue comes from government contracts, and whenever Zoho does business with the government, it ensures value for taxpayers' money. “Some facts: about 90% of our revenue comes from outside India, won against tough global competition,” he wrote.

“About 2% of our revenue is from the government and when we do business with the government, we always save the taxpayer money, which we have the utmost respect for. We are also among the largest tax payers in our region,” he further added. Post that drew criticism Earlier, Vembu had expressed disappointment over Pradhan's resignation and praised his contribution to the education sector. In a post on X, he wrote, "Shri Dharmendra Pradhan is one of the finest public servants I know. He cares deeply about the youth of this nation, particularly rural students." Also read | Here's the last time a Union minister resigned under Modi govt because of protests He also said that he had held several discussions with Pradhan on how to better equip rural youth with skills. "I am sad to see him resign. He has put the nation above self, and my respect for him is even greater now. Thank you for your service, Pradhan-ji. Please keep fighting the good fight," he added.