Who is Troy Jackson's partner, Lana Pelletier? All on Maine Democrat Senate nominee's family

On Saturday, the drama over the Democratic Party's Maine Senate race took a turn with the selection of former Senator Troy Jackson as the new Democrat candidate to fight GOP's Susan Collins in the upcoming election. Camapign cards for Troy Jackson, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, are displayed in the lobby of the Maine Democratic Nominating Convention, Saturday, July 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Jackson's selection came after former Senate candidate Graham Platner had to step down owing to allegations of sexual assault and rape against him. Jackson was selected after a special session of the Maine Democrats earlier on Saturday.

With the election close, the entrance of a new character has disrupted the Senate race in Maine. There has been a sudden interest in the life and family of the new 58-year-old Senate candidate.

In this article, we will take a look at the wife of Troy Jackson, Lana Pelletier. We will also take a look at their family.

Also read: ‘No charm, no coolness’: Non-Americans weigh in on Trump admin as Reddit thread goes viral

Who Is Troy Jackson's Wife, Lana Pelletier? Lana Pelletier has been a longtime partner of former Senator Troy Jackson. Though some accounts and biographies and the Senator refer to him and "partner" and not his wife. For instance, the official legislative biographies of Troy Jackson in Maine refer to Lana Pelletier as his "partner." In the 2022 election questionnaire, he referred to Lana Pelletier as his "partner." However, some records also say that they are married.

As Troy Jackson revealed in his 2022 campaign, he and Lana Pelletier have two grown children: Chace and Camden. Pelletier is a Clinical Care Specialist with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), according to Troy Jackson's campaign website. This is disclosed in Troy Jackson's ethics filings, which list her employer and job title. The family lives in Allagash, Maine.

Also read: From 'sleeping' to 'pissed': 5 viral Trump moments from White House Correspondents’ Dinner

More On Troy Jackson's Selection Troy Jackson's selection as Graham Platner's replacement was confirmed after a special session of the Maine Democrats, the Associated Press first reported the session "unusual." Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent Senator of Vermont, extended his support to Jackson after the selection.

"We're well on our way to getting the government that we fucking deserve," Jackson said in a video statement after his selection. Thank you, Maine. In 101 days, we will defeat Susan Collins and reclaim our Senate seat. Let’s get to work," he said in a separate statement.

The Republican Party has immediately launched a campaign against Platner. The Associated Press reports that The Senate Leadership Fund, a GOP super PAC, has committed to spending over $42 million in the campaign against Jackson in the next 101 days.

“Mainers value steady leadership that yields real results for the Pine Tree State, making Susan Collins the clear choice once again this November,” Chris Gustafson of the Senate Leadership Fund said.