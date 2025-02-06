Invest Karnataka 2025 to feature 19 country partners and 9 pavilions: MB Patil

Invest Karnataka, the state's premier global investor meet, will feature France, Japan and Israel among 19 country partners and nine dedicated pavilions, the state's Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M B Patel said on Thursday. Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil.

The global investors meet will be held from February 12–14, 2025, with an inaugural event on February 11.

"Spearheaded by Patil, the event will reinforce Karnataka's position as a global investment hub. A key highlight is the participation of 19 country partners, including France, Netherlands, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Israel, Norway, Switzerland, Taiwan, Germany, Australia, Denmark, Poland, Italy, United Kingdom, Slovenia, Bahrain, and Singapore, alongside 9 dedicated country pavilions showcasing investment opportunities and trade collaborations," a state government statement said.

Patil has spearheaded efforts to position Karnataka as a top investment destination across aerospace, renewable energy, electronics, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing.

Invest Karnataka aims at promoting the state as an attractive destination for investment across various sectors. It seeks to foster economic growth, create job opportunities, and enhance Karnataka's position as a hub for business and innovation, especially in industries such as technology, manufacturing, aerospace, defense, and more.

Alongside, the Future of Innovation Expo will highlight advancements in mobility, defense, biotech, R&D, and precision manufacturing. The summit will also drive SME and startup growth, training 2,000 SMEs in Industry 4.0, supporting 100 SMEs in digital transformation, and launching the second edition of VentuRISE Global Startup Challenge to foster manufacturing and green-tech startups.

Additionally, Patil has spearheaded the development of an AI-powered SME Connect Portal, designed to seamlessly link SMEs with large OEMs.

"Driving Karnataka's industrial vision, Patil has prioritised the New Industrial Policy (2024-29), to attract companies by means of financial and non-financial incentives. To streamline investments, he has championed the introduction of an AI-Powered Single Window System, ensuring seamless land allocation, investor grievance redressal, and multilingual chatbot support," the statement said.

The event will have a power-packed lineup of global industry leaders, including Anand Mahindra, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Martin Lundstedt, George Papandreou, Ann Dunkin, and Oday Abbosh, who will share insights on business, technology, and industrial transformation.

The participation of global businesses and governments, driven by his efforts, will boost job creation, skill development, and technology transfer, strengthening Karnataka's integration into the global innovation ecosystem.

"Global investors meet, Invest Karnataka 2025, will showcase Karnataka's future-ready infrastructure and pro-investment policies, reinforcing its position as India's leading destination for manufacturing, R&D, and emerging industries," the statement added.