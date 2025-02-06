Deve Gowda heaps praise on PM Modi in RS, calls him 'tallest leader' in country

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, calling him the "tallest leader" who can run the country with his vast leadership experiences. HD Deve Gowda. (PTI)

Participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, Gowda said that he must congratulate PM Modi who selected a "backward woman" as the President.

The veteran Janata Dal (Secular) leader recounted allegations of being "communal" and "enemy to federal structure" levelled by the opposition against the Modi government and said that when he (Modi) didn’t get full majority in the third term, regional parties came together to solidly support him.

The JD(S) is an ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

According to Gowda, PM Modi knows how to run the administration as he has got experience as prime minister and chief minister.

“He is the only tallest leader in this country who can run the country,” Gowda said.

He added that the President in her speech has given priority to the middle class, youth, women, among others and to achieve these goals, it is necessary to have a stable government which can run for five years.

“With the support of regional parties like us, this government will run for five years,” he said.

Gowda read out financial support announced for farmers and other schemes from the President’s speech and said that it is very difficult for them (opposition) to swallow it.

The former PM also highlighted his challenges during early years of life, struggles in politics and work done as prime minister. He said that though his tenure as PM was less than a year, even in that short period he gave reservation to the Jat community of Rajasthan.

He alleged corruption in the present Congress government in Karnataka which several Congress MPs objected saying that he is digressing from the main topic of discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.

Talking about the shortage of drinking water in Bengaluru city, Gowda said that only PM Modi can solve the problem.