500 underprivileged girls in Bengaluru receive free HPV vaccines to prevent cervical cancer: Report

In a bid to tackle cervical cancer, one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women, 500 adolescent girls from economically weaker sections received free HPV vaccinations in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The vaccination campaign will continue in multiple phases across Bengaluru and Chennai.

According to Times of India report, the initiative, spearheaded by tech company Tekion in collaboration with the Jivika Foundation, aims to protect young girls from the risks of cervical cancer through early immunisation.

The first phase of the vaccination drive was inaugurated by National Award-winning actress Sruthi Hariharan and renowned gynecologist Dr Padmini Prasad, the report added.

Organizers hope the initiative will raise awareness and encourage more widespread adoption of the HPV vaccine to prevent future cervical cancer cases.

According to data from the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR), India records around 123,000 new cervical cancer cases and 67,500 deaths annually, making it one of the most affected countries globally.

Cervical cancer is caused by prolonged human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, which leads to abnormal cell growth in the cervix. Lifestyle plays a significant role in triggering the development of cervical cancer.

Prevention methods

Human papillomavirus vaccines are currently available and recommended for girls and boys because they prevent the high-risk strains of HPV that are responsible for the majority of cervical cancer cases.

Pap smears and HPV testing are crucial for detecting early changes in cervical cells that may develop into cancer. Screening allows for early treatment, significantly improving outcomes.

