Mysterious calls and fake orders? Bengaluru residents report unusual delivery 'scams'

Bengaluru residents are reporting unusual delivery scams involving major e-commerce platforms. Two incidents shared on Reddit have sparked concerns over security breaches and fraudulent activities targeting unsuspecting users. In one case shared on the platform, a woman received a call from an individual claiming to be a Swiggy delivery agent.

In one case shared on the platform, a woman received a call from an individual claiming to be a Swiggy delivery agent, stating that he had a parcel for her, ordered under her boyfriend’s name.

However, she never received a delivery notification from her gated society’s security system, which typically alerts residents before allowing entry. Adding to the suspicion, neither she nor her boyfriend had placed any orders. When she asked the caller to leave the package at the door, nothing was found upon her return. “Something doesn’t feel right,” the user wrote.

(Also Read: Bengaluru residents fall ill after drinking contaminated Cauvery water: Report)

Read the full post here:

In another incident shared by a Reddit user, a Bengaluru resident received an automated call from a number labeled as “Flipkart” on Truecaller. The voice prompt asked if they had placed an order for flip-flops and instructed them to press 1 for confirmation or 2 for denial. The user chose not to respond, yet moments later, a notification popped up, stating that the order had been placed due to “no response.” Checking the Flipkart app revealed an unauthorized cash-on-delivery order tagged with the cryptic message “Flipkart customer shared this order with you.”

When the user contacted Flipkart’s customer care, they were met with indifference, as the representative dismissed the incident as mere “feedback.” Frustrated and alarmed, they are now pursuing the matter via email and considering filing a cybercrime complaint.

How did Reddit users react?

The Reddit posts triggered a strong reaction, with many users sharing similar experiences and warning others about evolving scam tactics. Some speculated that this could be part of a larger fraud scheme where scammers send unsolicited packages and later claim they were linked to illegal activities. One user cautioned, "Could be a scam. Came across some scams earlier where they send an order to your address and then you might get a call from the ‘police’ saying that your order was caught with illegal things in it yada yada. They keep changing their scam models. Be safe and do not receive any unsolicited orders—who knows what they are up to."

Others mentioned receiving fake emails from international sources falsely claiming they had placed high-value orders. "I too get anonymous emails from abroad stating that I had ordered a laptop or something from a popular website in dollars with the bill name as ‘customer.’ I ignored and deleted them," shared another user.

Some urged immediate action, advising victims to escalate the issue if customer service fails to respond.

(Also Read: Bengaluru man stabs wife to death outside son's school in Hebbagodi, surrenders: Report)