Bengaluru man stabs wife to death outside son's school in Hebbagodi, surrenders: Report

A 28-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death by her estranged husband outside a private school near Bengaluru's Electronics City Flyover in Hebbagodi on Wednesday morning.

According to The New Indian Express report, the incident occured around 8.30 am. The victim, identified as Sriganga, had been separated from her husband, 32-year-old Mohan Raju, for the past eight months.

The couple had been married for seven years and shared custody of their six-year-old son, who lived with Sriganga. Raju, who frequently quarreled with her over suspicions about her character, had been warned by the police just days earlier following a harassment complaint filed by her, the report added..

According to police, as reported by the publication, Raju visited Sriganga’s residence on Tuesday night, demanding to see their child. Their conversation escalated into an argument. The next morning, as Sriganga arrived at the school on her two-wheeler to drop off their son, Raju was already waiting outside. The moment their child entered the school premises, he attacked her viciously, stabbing her multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Bystanders rushed Sriganga to a nearby hospital on Hosur Road, but doctors declared her dead on arrival. Meanwhile, Raju walked into the Hebbagodi police station shortly after the attack and surrendered.

Authorities have registered a case, and Sriganga’s body has been sent for postmortem at Oxford Medical College Hospital in Attibele.

