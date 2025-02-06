Menu Explore
Karnataka nurse uses Fevikwik instead of stitches on 7-year-old child’s wound, suspended

ByHT News Desk
Feb 06, 2025 08:37 AM IST

Despite the clear violation of medical protocols, authorities initially transferred Jyoti to another healthcare facility, instead of taking stricter action.

In a shocking case of medical negligence, a government hospital nurse in Karnataka has been suspended for using Fevikwik, a commercial adhesive, instead of stitches to treat a deep wound on a seven-year-old child’s cheek.

The shocking lapse occurred on January 14 at the Adoor Primary Health Centre in Hanagal taluk, Haveri district. (Representational Image)
The shocking lapse occurred on January 14 at the Adoor Primary Health Centre in Hanagal taluk, Haveri district. (Representational Image)

The incident, which came to light through a viral video recorded by the child’s parents, has sparked widespread outrage and raised concerns about safety standards in public healthcare facilities, news agency PTI reported.

The shocking lapse occurred on January 14 at the Adoor Primary Health Centre in Hanagal taluk, Haveri district, when Gurukishan Annappa Hosamani, profusely bleeding from a deep facial wound, was rushed in for medical attention.

However, instead of properly suturing the wound, the attending nurse, identified as Jyoti, applied Fevikwik, claiming it was a better alternative as stitches could leave a permanent scar, the report added.

The child's parents, alarmed by the nurse’s casual approach, recorded a video in which she confidently justified her actions, insisting she had been following this practice for years. Disturbed by the incident, the parents filed a formal complaint, submitting the footage as evidence.

Despite the clear violation of medical protocols, authorities initially transferred Jyoti to another healthcare facility—the Gutthal Health Institute in Haveri taluk—on February 3, instead of taking stricter action. The lenient response triggered further public outrage, prompting higher officials to intervene.

Commissioner's Office response

Following a high-level meeting chaired by Karnataka’s Chief Secretary, the health department suspended the nurse after reviewing a preliminary report. A statement from the Commissioner's Office of Health and Family Welfare Services confirmed the suspension, clarifying that Fevikwik is not approved for medical use and that the nurse’s actions amounted to gross negligence.

Fortunately, the child is reported to be in good health. Health officials have been instructed to closely monitor him for any potential complications resulting from the improper treatment.

