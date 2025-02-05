Invest Karnataka 2025: KWIN city to be in focus, govt to conduct round table with foreign universities

The Karnataka government is set to highlight its ambitious KWIN city project at the upcoming Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) Invest Karnataka 2025. Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil announced that an exclusive roundtable session on the project will be held during the event, bringing together renowned Indian and international universities, as well as leading institutions, to foster collaboration in education, research, and innovation. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, along with his colleagues launch KWIN city near Bengaluru in September last year. (X/MBPatil)

Focus on educational and research collaboration

The session, scheduled for February 13, is expected to result in the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with five to six foreign universities and six to eight Indian universities. Minister Patil emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating that Karnataka will actively leverage the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) regulations that allow the world's top 500 universities to establish campuses in India.

The KWIN city project aims to develop a parallel city to Bengaluru, ensuring balanced growth and opportunities across all sectors. After extensive consultations, the Karnataka government has identified a location between Doddaspet and Doddaballapur, approximately 60 kilometers from Bengaluru. The new city will be developed over 2,000 acres of land along the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR).

KWIN city is envisioned as a hub for top-tier educational institutions, startups, research centers, and global health facilities, creating significant employment opportunities for local residents. The Department of Commerce and Industries is spearheading the project, which is expected to attract investors due to its strategic location away from Bengaluru’s traffic congestion.

With its proximity to Kempegowda International Airport—just an hour away—KWIN city is se to become a major investment destination. The development is also anticipated to trigger a real estate boom in and around Doddaballapur, further boosting economic growth in the region.