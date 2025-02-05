Siddaramaiah will step down as Karnataka CM by Nov 15 or 16, says BJP's R Ashoka

Karnataka's political landscape is witnessing heightened tension, with Leader of Opposition R Ashoka claiming that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will step down by November 15 or 16 due to internal power struggles within the ruling Congress. He alleged that an ongoing rift between Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar is weakening the government. Opposition leader R Ashoka. (PTI)

"There is no proper governance in Karnataka; they are busy fighting for the CM’s chair. It’s Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar," Ashoka stated. He also pointed to the microfinance crisis affecting farmers, claiming it has led to suicides, and accused the Congress government of failing to bring any significant development in the last two years. "By mid-November, Siddaramaiah will be out, and a new CM will take over. The Congress MLAs are divided, and this government is in the ICU," he remarked.

Adding to the speculation, Union Minister and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy predicted that the Congress-led government will not survive until 2028. He cited growing dissatisfaction among Congress MLAs as a major destabilizing factor.

"This government won’t last its full term. Discontent is rising among Congress legislators, and while we don’t know when it will explode, it is inevitable," Kumaraswamy told reporters. Dismissing claims that the opposition was trying to topple the government, he argued, "It’s their own MLAs and the people of Karnataka who are weakening the foundation of this administration."

Kumaraswamy further alleged that a lack of funds for development has prevented Congress MLAs from effectively engaging with their constituencies, fueling discontent within the party. "They are deeply frustrated with the government’s actions, and soon this dissatisfaction will come to the surface," he said, hinting at a potential political crisis in the near future.

Amidst the brewing uncertainty, Congress MLA BR Patil resigned as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s political advisor on January 31. While he has yet to disclose the reasons behind his decision, his exit has further fueled speculations about instability within the ruling party.

(With ANI inputs)