Bengaluru Traffic Police collect 66 lakh in fines within a week enforcement drives: Report

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) conducted a series of enforcement drives between November 17 and 23, targeting traffic violations across the city, reported Deccan Herald. The crackdown, held from 11:30 am to 4 pm , resulted in 5,929 violations across 34 categories. Bengaluru Traffic Police intensified its focus on drunk driving and overspeeding violations.

According to the report, the violations included wrong route journeys, riding without helmets, pillion riders without helmets, over speeding and lack of proper documents. The BTP resolved 9,912 cases, including the 5,929 violations identified during the drive and 3,983 pending cases. This effort led to the collection of approximately ₹66.46 lakh in fines.

On November 23, the police registered 626 violations, including driving against one-way traffic, wrong parking, parking on footpaths, riding on footpaths, and triple riding. Fines collected on that single day amounted to ₹3.13 lakh.

Additionally, between November 18 and 24, the BTP intensified its focus on drunk driving and overspeeding violations. After checking 60,692 vehicles, they registered 802 cases of drunk driving. They also recorded 128 cases of overspeeding, collecting ₹1.28 lakh in fines, said the report. The BTP stated that such drives aim to enhance road safety and reduce traffic violations in Bengaluru.

Earlier, Bengaluru Traffic Police advised commuters to be cautious about fraudsters claiming to be cops and demanding money in the name of traffic fines. Many complaints have been received by traffic cops, where anonymous people have called the vehicle owners and told them that there are huge fines on their names.

In an announcement earlier, Bengaluru Traffic Police said, “The Traffic Police Department has been receiving numerous complaints regarding fake calls and messages claiming to be from our department. These calls and messages attempt to deceive citizens and extract personal information or money.”