Bengaluru Traffic Police alert about fraudsters claiming to be cops and extorting money. Details

Bengaluru Traffic Police advised commuters to be cautious about fraudsters claiming to be cops and demanding money in the name of traffic fines. Many complaints have been received by the traffic cops where the anonymous people called the vehicle owners and told them that there are huge fines on their names. The fraudsters are accusing innocent people of hit-and-run cases and demanding money from them, told Bengaluru police. They are also blackmailing the common people in the name of police officers and trying to extort them.

Also Read - Karnataka government introduces free online coaching for CET, NEET, and JEE preparation: Report

In an announcement earlier, Bengaluru Traffic Police said, “The Traffic Police Department has been receiving numerous complaints regarding fake calls and messages claiming to be from our department. These calls and messages attempt to deceive citizens and extract personal information or money.”

The fraudsters are accusing innocent people of hit-and-run cases and demanding money from them, told police. They are also blackmailing the common people in the name of police officers and trying to extort them.

How are scammers operating?

The fraudsters have been making multiple calls claiming to be from the Traffic Police Department, demanding payment for fake fines or penalties. They also send out messages claiming to have footage of traffic violations and demanding payment.

Also Read - "No farmers will be evicted from their lands": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Waqf Lands

Apart from these, there are complaints about fake calls claiming to offer vehicle owners fake insurance or registration services. Messages also ask people to click on malicious links or download attachments.

A few people are also posing as traffic cops and demanding money from the public by informing them that the vehicle is involved in a hit and run case. In this case, the caller will initially inform the person that the call is being transferred to a top cop and a fake cop takes over from there. They further demand money by claiming that there are cases against the person.

What to do?

Register complaints on the official website of Bengaluru Traffic Police or contact helpline numbers (080-22868550/22868444). The traffic fines must be paid through official portals and do not click on any links shared by anonymous people in the name of police officers.