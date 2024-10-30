"No farmers will be evicted from their lands": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Waqf Lands

Amid the alleged Waqf land grab controversy in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday assured that no farmer would be evicted from their land. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI)

"No farmers will be evicted from their lands and if notices are issued to them, they will be withdrawn," he said

He made these remarks while responding to questions from the media regarding notices sent to farmers in Vijayapura, Yadgir, and Dharwad districts, claiming that their lands belong to the Waqf Board.

The CM also mentioned that Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Vijayapura District In-charge Minister M.B. Patil, and Wakf Minister Zameer Ahmed had jointly addressed a press conference yesterday to clarify the matter.

Karnataka BJP Spokesperson however refused to buy the government's arguments claiming that it was anti-poor.

" A huge controversy erupted when the farmers of Vijayapura displayed their RTC certificate where it was mentioned as waqf property. Karnataka Minister MB Patil who belongs to Vijayapura denied it and said BJP is politicising...now govt is trying to do damage control. This govt is anti-farmer and to safeguard their votebanks, they won't hesitate to sacrifice the lands of the farmers to the Waqf board," he said.

Notably, three Karnataka Ministers on Monday asserted that the Waqf Board had no intention of acquiring farmers land. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Waqf Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, and Vijayapura District In-charge Minister MB Patil accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicizing the issue for electoral gains.

In a joint presser, the three Karnataka ministers emphasised that legitimate landowners need not fear losing their land. Minister Gowda informed that Vijayapura district had 14,201.32 acres designated as Waqf land.

Political tensions between the BJP and Congress in Karnataka are soaring amidst allegations that the Waqf Board's name was added to property records without notification.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister MB Patil added that a task force led by the District Commissioner has been formed to investigate the matter, with instructions to cross-reference Waqf and revenue records from 1964 to 1973 for accuracy.

The BJP alleged that Waqf's name was added to land records for 44 properties across Indi and Chadachan taluks in Vijayapura district without due notice, following a meeting between Khan and district officials. Many farmers, unaware of the sudden Record of Rights, Tenancy, and Crops (RTC) mutations, expressed concern over losing ancestral land.

"We do not want any land owned by farmers. I am also the son of a farmer. Our goal is simply to update Waqf land records. Only 11 acres in Honavada are Waqf property, contrary to claims of 1,200 acres. Beyond these 11 acres, the rest belongs to the farmers," said Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan.