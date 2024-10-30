Mumbai Instagrammer abuses Kannadigas and Karnataka, issues apology after Bengaluru police intervention

A Mumbai man issued an apology after he shared a series of videos abusing Karnataka and Kannadigas. He said that Mumbai and Bengaluru police contacted him and explained why making such videos would provoke people on social media. An Instagrammer hurled abuses and said that he would keep making such videos in future.

How it started?

In a series of videos, a Mumbai based Instagrammer said, “Karnataka is good for nothing. I do not understand why Kannadigas think so highly of themselves, Why should one learn Kannada when in your state? If you go to Delhi or Mumbai, how will you all survive? Imagine you went to another country, met a Pakistan guy and what if he starts beating you for not speaking to him in Urdu.”

He further hurled abuses and said that he would keep making such videos in future. “I will make similar videos and nobody can stop me from spitting facts. You guys cannot scare me,” he added.

However, the videos went viral and received a massive backlash. A few users tagged Bengaluru police and asked them to take action against the person in the video. The users also demanded that the Instagrammer issue an apology for hurting the sentiments of Kannadigas.

Within hours of posting the videos, the man took a U-turn and apologised for making such videos, which are in bad taste. He said that Mumbai police, with an intervention of Bengaluru police, knocked on his door and asked him to remove the videos.

He said, “I sincerely apologise to all Kannadigas offended by my videos. I learned that I should not hurt anyone’s sentiments and that I must be careful while speaking on social media. I thank Mumbai and Bengaluru police officials for helping me understand why my views are wrong. I will keep making funny videos and will not repeat the mistake of entering into sensitive matters. Let us end this issue.”