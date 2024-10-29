Menu Explore
1 million dollar reward offered in 2015 murder case of Bengaluru techie in Australia: Report

ByYamini C S
Oct 29, 2024 08:45 PM IST

New South Wales police have issued a $1 million reward for information on the 2015 murder of Bengaluru techie Prabha Arun Kumar.

New South Wales (NSW) police have announced a substantial one million dollar reward for information related to the 2015 murder of Prabha Arun Kumar, a software engineer from Bengaluru, as investigations take a new direction. Authorities now believe the attack was a "targeted attack," with the victim’s husband, Arun Kumar, identified as a "person of interest," though not the only suspect under scrutiny, The Hindu reported.

The techie's husband, Arun Kumar, is a "person of interest," though authorities stress they are exploring other leads as well. (Representational image)
The techie's husband, Arun Kumar, is a "person of interest," though authorities stress they are exploring other leads as well. (Representational image)

Prabha, 41, was fatally stabbed by an unknown assailant while walking home from work in Parramatta Park, Western Sydney, around 9:30 pm on March 7, 2015. At the time of the incident, she was on the phone with her husband, who was in Bengaluru, the report stated.

Despite previous appeals for public information to investigate the case, it has remained unsolved. Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty, Commander of the Homicide Squad, emphasized the need for fresh leads during a press conference at the Prabha Memorial Walk in Parramatta Park, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) stated.

Ruling out the possibility of a random attack, Doherty stated that it is now believed the murder was a targeted attack. He confirmed that robbery or sexual assault were not considered motives.

At the time of Prabha's murder, her husband was reportedly involved with another woman, which has led police to maintain his status as a person of interest. Cops are not excluding other individuals as persons of interest, he added, highlighting the urgency of the investigation.

Mr. Arun Kumar, who has previously been questioned by Australian authorities, has consistently claimed his innocence. As the search for answers continues, police hope the reward will encourage witnesses to come forward with vital information, the report added.

Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
