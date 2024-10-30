King Charles III and Queen Camilla's secret three-day trip to Bengaluru. Here is why

King Charles III, along with his wife Camilla, have been staying in Bengaluru since October 27, according to a report in The Indian Express. The 75-year-old king, along with his wife, are on a secret trip to the city, and they have been going through a wellness treatment at Whitefield’s Soukya International Holistic Health Centre (SIHC) King Charles and Queen Camilla (CHRIS JACKSON COLLECTION / AFP)(AFP)

According to the report, King Charles III and Camilla flew directly from Samoa after attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting between October 21 and 26. As the trip was subject to secrecy, the state government did not formally receive the royal couple when they landed at HAL airport. There was also no official traffic restriction while the couple reached Whitefield from HAL.

King Charles and Camilla are indulging in early morning Yoga sessions and rejuvenation treatments at SIHC. They have also subscribed to therapy sessions and meditations, which are provided by a special staff at SIHC. The couple is also reportedly enjoying the great food inside the campus and taking long walks during their free time. The couple will reportedly leave Bengaluru today (Wednesday).

This is King Charles III’s first visit as a monarch to Bengaluru, but when he was a prince of Wales, he made multiple visits to the Garden City of India. His 71st birthday was also celebrated at his SIHC wellness centre with grandeur. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, Charles was declared the new king.

Why SIHC?

Located in Whitefield’s Samethanahalli, Soukya International Holistic Health Centre was founded by Dr. Issac Mathai and Dr. Suja Issac. The wellness center offers treatments like Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Acupressure and, Yoga, Homeopathy and other traditional practises. Charles reportedly visited this place nine times earlier and he has a dedicated staff to treat him during his every visit.