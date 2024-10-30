A concerning admission made by King Charles left Queen Camilla "terrified,” reports have revealed. Camilla’s friends have claimed that she was worried and “fearful” that her husband is “rushing” his recovery after being diagnosed with cancer. King Charles' decision that left Queen Camilla ‘terrified’ and ‘fearful’ (Photo by Chris Jackson / CHRIS JACKSON COLLECTION / AFP)(AFP)

Buckingham Palace is making long-term plans for Charles to resume a “full” programme of international travel next year, as per reports. This suggested a further boost to the King’s recovery as he battles cancer.

“We’re now working on a pretty normal-looking full overseas tour program for next year, which is a high for us to end on, to know that we can be thinking in those terms,” a senior palace official told GB News.

The insider added that it is “a great measure of the way that the King is dealing with his [cancer] diagnosis, and he’s a great believer in mind, body and soul, and this combination works very well on a visit like this, because he feels that sense of duty so strongly.”

The source further said, “It’s hard to overstate the joy that he takes from duty and service and being in public and seeing those crowds engaging with communities across the spectrum. That really does lift his spirits. You can see that.”

Charles and Camilla’s Australia and Samoa tour

Several royal commentators have said that Charles and Camilla's recent trip to Australia and Samoa was a great success. A friend said that on the final day of the tour, the queen had an “emotional reaction,” seemingly switching between giggling and crying after her husband told dignitaries, “I shall always remain devoted to this part of the world and hope that I survive long enough to come back again and see you.”

A friend of the queen told the Daily Beast, “It was a strange thing to say, and I think Camilla had an emotional reaction. Of course it would. She is terrified. They have had a horrendous year. Now with this return to work, she is understandably fearful her husband is rushing it. She just wants him to slow down and prioritise his health.”