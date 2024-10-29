A royal commentator has claimed that Prince William was "hurt greater than King Charles" after Prince Harry made unpleasant comments about the royal family in his memoir, Spare. Both Charles and William were angry that the Duke of Sussex had criticised their wives. Prince William was ‘hurt greater than King Charles’ due to this move by Prince Harry (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool)

Prince William is “rather less forgiving,” royal commentator says

According to royal commentator Hugo Vickers, William was more hurt than his father after Harry attacked members of the royal family in his book. "I think, as time goes on, sometimes the bitterness becomes less strong, and the King has been brilliant because he hasn't responded in any way at all to any of the jibes that have come from Prince Harry or Meghan,” Vickers said, as reported by GB News. "I think that Prince William is, I would imagine, rather less forgiving, and in a way the hurt is greater. Harry attacked Catherine, and that's not very nice.”

Vickers added, "I mean, nobody likes that. But possibly there will come a time when they appear together in public for various reasons. I think probably Prince William has got enough on his plate frankly worrying about his wife getting better, and his father."

Meanwhile, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that the remarks Harry made about the royals made the royal family believe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “totally untrustworthy.” “Its [Spare's] portrait of the Royal Family was far from flattering,” Fitzwilliams said. "It has made the rift with his brother deeper and possibly irreparable.”

Fitzwilliams added, "The King was so angered by his personal attacks on Queen Camilla that he evicted the Sussexes from Frogmore, their base in Britain. It confirmed their belief that both he and Meghan were totally untrustworthy."

Harry compared Camilla to a "wicked stepmother” in the memoir, and took several other swipes at her. Recent reports have claimed that Camilla is strongly against Charles accepting Harry back into the royal family.