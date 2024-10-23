Camilla believes Harry is a 'wolf in sheep's clothing' who brings ‘stress and drama’ to situations: Report

Prince Harry’s relationship with Queen Camilla is reportedly in pieces, with reports claiming that a reconciliation between them is unlikely. Harry and Camilla’s equation has been in tatters for years now. It is believed that Harry’s memoir, Spare, played a big role in creating a major rift between them. Camilla believes Harry is a 'wolf in sheep's clothing'((Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP), (Photo by Alex Kent / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP))

In the book, Harry compared Camilla to a "wicked stepmother.” He took several other swipes at her. A source has now said that Camilla is strongly against King Charles accepting Harry back, according to GB News.

‘Any interaction King Charles has with him is only going to be bad for his health’

The insider reportedly said, "Not everyone is keen on that idea, but Camilla is opposed to Harry making any sort of return, even for a friendly visit. She (Camilla) doesn’t want to come face to face with him, let alone show him any kind of forgiveness or mercy."

According to the source, Camilla believes Harry is a "wolf in sheep's clothing” and that he brings "stress and drama" to situations.

"It’s her belief that any interaction King Charles has with him is only going to be bad for his health and for the family as a whole,” the insider said. "If Harry does get the invite back to the UK, he’d be wise to stay far away from Camilla."

In Spare, Harry has opened up about his difficulties in adjusting to his father’s new marriage. He remembered wondering if Camilla would be cruel to him “like all the wicked stepmothers in storybooks,” and also noted that Prince William “long harbored suspicions about the Other Woman.” Harry also claimed that Camilla converted his bedroom into a personal dressing room for herself when he moved out of their former residence, Clarence House, at the age of 28.

Harry took swipes at Camilla during interviews too. During a conversation with 6o Minutes, he called her “dangerous” because of the kind of connections she has with the media.