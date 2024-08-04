Prince Harry believes King Charles refusing to intervene in ongoing security row despite having the ‘power’: report

It has been reported that Prince Harry believes that his father, King Charles, is denying him automatic police protection in the UK even though he has the “power” to intervene in his legal battle over security. Harry was stripped of his Metropolitan Police bodyguards after he stepped down as a working royal and moved to the US with Meghan Markle. He eventually launched a lawsuit against the British home secretary over the security row. Prince Harry believes King Charles refusing to intervene in ongoing security row although he has the ‘power’ (REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo, Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP, File)

A source close to Harry said that the Duke of Sussex blames his father for the “unbelievable situation.” “If the king wanted, he could do this for his son,” the source told the Daily Beast.

‘Why would he bring his wife and children back to the U.K. if they are not going to be protected?’

“The threat is very real. He needs protection. The idea that the security forces wouldn’t allow anything to happen is a very glib dismissal of the reality of the threat the family faces,” the insider said.

“Why would he bring his wife and children back to the U.K. if they are not going to be protected? The duke needs protection, they need protection. The threat level hasn’t changed since he stepped back from the royal family, if anything it has got worse because of the tabloid campaign against him and his wife,” the source added.

Buckingham Palace sources claimed that it would be “wholly inappropriate” for Charles to try to influence the government, and hence the decision would lie with the courts. Harry said in a new documentary titled Tabloids on Trial that he believes it would be “dangerous” to bring Meghan and his kids back to the UK.

“It's still dangerous. All it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read. Whether it's a knife or acid, these are things that are of genuine concern for me,” Harry said.

“It's one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country,” he added.