Prince Harry ‘willing to move on,’ Meghan Markle eager to have heart-to-heart with royal family: report

A report has claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ready to try and mend fences with the royal family as both King Charles and Kate Middleton battle cancer. A source told Express.co.uk that the Duke of Sussex is ready to leave the past behind, and the Duchess is also eager to have a heart-to-heart with the royals. Prince Harry ‘willing to move on,’ Meghan Markle eager to have heart-to-heart with royals: report (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)(AFP)

"Harry is more willing to move on, let's just say that. It's not a case of Meghan being difficult, she genuinely feels hurt and would like some kind of sit down to hash things through - but that's not something the other side is willing to consider at this time,” the insider said.

It was reported that Harry and Meghan reached out to Kate in private after the Princess of Wales announced she had been diagnosed with cancer. They also shared a public note, which read, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

‘Harry and Meghan are expecting an apology’

The Sussexes have maintained their distance with the royal family ever since they stepped down as working royals in 2020. At present, a return to the monarchy seems unlikely for Harry and Meghan.

"Harry and Meghan are expecting an apology and so are senior members of the Royal Family. It's got to the point now where both sides can't see where they've gone wrong and there's no meeting in the middle. It's a stalemate,” an insider stated.

Meanwhile, royal expert Angela Levin said that Meghan is "ready to sit down with the Royal Family" for peace talks. Levin told GB News that Meghan is "still genuinely hurt" by how the "Royal Family treated her,” but would like to talk things through and reunite with them. "She's still genuinely hurt by how she was treated by the Royal Family - this is four years on,” Levin told host Nana Akua. "And she wants to now at last sit down and talk through things."