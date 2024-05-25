Kate Middleton may ‘not appear in public for the rest of the year’ amid cancer treatment: report

Royal sources have said that Kate Middleton may “not appear in public for the rest of the year” amid her cancer treatment. “Lots of people involved in planning need to know what all the principals are doing a long way in advance. I am told that Kate’s diary for this year is empty. There is nothing planned. She may not appear in public for the rest of the year,” a royal insider told The Daily Beast. Kate Middleton may ‘not appear in public for the rest of the year’ amid cancer treatment, a royal source said (AP Photo/David Cliff, File)(AP)

The source added that the palace knows that Kate being absent from the public eye for a long time may lead to more speculations. “I would not rule out another video message updating the country on her health,” the insider said. “That proved to be a very effective way of keeping the conspiracy theorists at bay.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Earlier this month, Prince William shared an update on his wife’s health while appearing in Newcastle. He provided the update when a reporter asked him how Kate is doing amid her health trouble.

"Do you mind if I ask how your wife and children are?" Julie Cain asked William, to which the Prince of Wales said they were “doing well.”"All doing well, thank you. Yes, we're doing well,” the prince replied.

Kate Middleton ‘in a very different position’ to King Charles

King Charles, who is also battling cancer, has returned to his royal duties. A royal source recently said that Kate is "in a very different position" to Charles in the health battle.

An insider close to the royals told the Mail that the Princess of Wales will postpone decisions like staff appointments while she is recovering. "No one wants to put any pressure on Catherine,” the source said. "The only thing that matters at the moment is her getting better. She has been through an ordeal this year.”

The source added. "As Sovereign, His Majesty is in a very different position from the Princess of Wales. There is no need for her to be seen while she’s recovering."