Prince William shares update on Kate Middleton's health weeks after cancer diagnosis: 'W're doing…'

Prince William has shared an update on Kate Middleton’s health weeks after she was diagnosed with cancer. As the Prince of Wales was spotted in Newcastle, a reporter asked him how his wife is handling her health troubles. Prince William has shared an update on Kate Middleton's health weeks after her cancer diagnosis (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, Pool, File)(AP)

"Do you mind if I ask how your wife and children are?" Julie Cain asked William, following which the Prince confirmed they were “doing well.”

"All doing well, thank you. Yes, we're doing well,” the Prince relied, according to GB News.

Prince William ‘doesn’t let Kate feel isolated’

A previous report claimed William "doesn’t let Kate feel isolated" after her diagnosis as the prince puts his family first. "He is a very reliable, strong person. She doesn’t feel isolated in this because of William, who is right beside her,” a source told PEOPLE. "This is about supporting her and her feeling supported. It is a joint effort. She doesn’t feel isolated at all."

During Easter, the duo spent the holidays in their country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England. A source said at the time, "It is a particular time in their lives, and I know their priority will be to look after each other. His priority is on his family, and the other questions can wait."

Kate is now believed to be recovering. She started a course of preventive chemotherapy. Notably, William and Kate did not attend the annual Easter Service in Windsor.

Various royal experts have praised Kate and William’s bond and their love for their family, something that was reflected in Kate’s cancer diagnosis announcement video. In her speech, she mentioned her children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8 and Prince Louis, 5 – several times. “We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment,” she said in part. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."