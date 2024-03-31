Prince William ‘doesn’t let Kate feel isolated’ after cancer diagnosis, stays ‘right beside her’: report

Prince William "doesn’t let Kate feel isolated" after her cancer diagnosis, a source has told PEOPLE. William reportedly puts family first. Prince William ‘doesn’t let Kate feel isolated’ after cancer diagnosis (AP Photo/David Mariuz, File)(AP)

William has taken a break from his royal duties over the Easter holidays. He is now spending time with the Princess of Wales and their three children.

In a video message announcing her cancer diagnosis. Kate Middleton had said that William was a "great source of comfort and reassurance."

‘She doesn’t feel isolated’

"He is a very reliable, strong person. She doesn’t feel isolated in this because of William, who is right beside her,” the source said. "This is about supporting her and her feeling supported. It is a joint effort. She doesn’t feel isolated at all."

A source told PEOPLE, "The nuclear family that they have created so well is an immense support not only to him but to Catherine too."

William and Kate are now spending the Easter holidays in their country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England. The source said, "It is a particular time in their lives, and I know their priority will be to look after each other. His priority is on his family, and the other questions can wait."

During her video message, Kate mentioned her children several times – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8 and Prince Louis, 5. “We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment,” she said. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

Kate is now recovering and has started a course of preventive chemotherapy. She and William will reportedly not attend Sunday’s annual Easter Service in Windsor. King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to attend it.