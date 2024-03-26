Here’s why Kate and Prince William chose not to tell Harry and Meghan about cancer- Expert

The royal family faces a challenging time as King Charles and Kate Middleton battle cancer. Despite such a tough family phase, experts note that Prince William still has trust challenges with his brother, Harry. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly made multiple attempts to reach out to the UK royals, it seems that the Palace is still hesitant to fully trust the couple with sensitive information. This may be why Harry and Meghan allegedly found out that Kate Middleton had been diagnosed with cancer from national television, and not from the family. Britain's Prince William, second left, Kate, Princess of Wales, left, Britain's Prince Harry, second right, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex view the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England on Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

Harry and Meghan ‘kept out’ of Kate’s cancer news

When King Charles was diagnosed with cancer, he reportedly had a brief phone call with Prince Harry, who then flew straight back to London to see his ailing father. William, however, chose not to share his wife Kate’s diagnosis with anyone outside of his inner circle. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has spoken to the Sun about the possible reason why Harry and Meghan were not treated as close family. “There's a deep rift between the brothers - that we know. We also know that they haven't apparently spoken in many months, and the reason, of course, is that for some four years, they've caused endless problems to the Royal Family and so they can't be trusted.”

According to the royal commentator, the UK Royals are hesitant because they are unsure how the couple might use sensitive information in the future, especially if their relationship dynamics derail. Since Harry and Meghan relocated to California after stepping down from royal duties, they have consistently criticised their family members. Harry's memoir also contained several shocking revelations that were not well-received by the family.

Prince William has ‘trust issues’ with Harry and Meghan

The Royal expert continues, that Prince William has “lost faith in Harry and Meghan” after their “unbelievable” Oprah interview, Harry’s memoir “Spare” and the couple’s Netflix series. “The trouble is that's the only thing that appears to have made a lot of money for them. That raises other questions as to what they'll be doing in the future.”

According to reports, Harry and Meghan did speak to Prince William after they heard about Kate’s illness. They continue to communicate privately. Experts believe that the trying time faced by the family could potentially dissolve the feud between them.