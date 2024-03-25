Who is behind Kate Middleton's conspiracy theories and what is their intention?

While the Royal family is paying all its attention to King Charles and Kate Middleton's road to recovery, a new report claims that Britain's rivals are deliberately fueling conspiracy theories surrounding the Princess of Wales, who recently revealed her cancer diagnosis. UK's adversaries are “fuelling attacks” on Princess Kate Middleton in an attempt to “destabilise the nation”, Telegraph reported.(AP)

According to a Telegraph report, Whitehall officials are worried about the potential involvement of hostile states such as Russia, China, and Iran in the proliferation of conspiracy theories and rumours concerning Kate's health on social media.

UK's adversaries are “fuelling attacks” on Princess Kate in an attempt to “destabilise the nation”, it stated.

Speaking to the UK newspaper, an unnamed Whitehall said: “Part of the modus operandi of hostile states is to destabilise things – whether that is undermining the legitimacy of our elections or other institutions.”

Kate's long disappearance from the public following her abdominal surgery in January sparked several rumors and speculation, prompting the 42-year-old princess to share the news of her cancer diagnosis with the nation.

Kate stated that she required to recuperate from surgery before commencing "preventative chemotherapy" as directed by her medical staff. The announcement came as another blow to the royal family, since King Charles III is also battling cancer.

While Kate's heart-touching video message garnered huge affection and support from royal fans and celebs, rumours and conspiracy have continued to swirl online, with critics questioning the efficacy of chemotherapy.

The reports of alleged Chinese interference in UK democracy come ahead of the expected general elections. Deputy PM Oliver Dowden will raise the issue in the parliament on Monday.

PM Rishi Sunak says Kate has ‘love and support of the whole country’

On Friday, UK PM Rishi Sunak denounced the social media trolls targeting Kate over her absenece from the public eye.

“In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media,” Sunak wrote on X.

Ex-royal adviser Paddy Harverson labelled the speculations and rumours about Kate's health as the "worst I've ever seen".

Earlier this month, the UK Embassy in Ukraine was compelled to debunk rumors claiming the King had died after Russian media began disseminating false information.

A photoshopped statement bearing the Buckingham Palace logo surfaced on social media, reading: "The following announcement is made by royal communications. The King passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon."