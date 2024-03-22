Queen Camilla gives major update on King Charles; Were his medical records also breached?

King Charles' medical records were not compromised during the alleged data breach involving Kate Middleton's personal information at the London Clinic. The breach was reported weeks after the King was diagnosed with cancer and the Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery. During her visit to Northern Ireland, Queen Camilla told well-wishers that King Charles III is "doing very well" following his six weeks of cancer treatment.(AFP/Representative)

Daily Mail first reported that Charles' files were not breached when a London Clinic staff member attempted to access Kate's medical data.

Later, PA news agency also confirmed that Charles' data was not compromised when he was at the London hospital, which is located in the uber-posh Marylebone region.

Doctors detected an unidentified type of cancer while examining the 75-year-old monarch for an enlarged prostate. However, it was later clarified that the “King has been diagnosed with cancer elsewhere in his body, not of the prostate.”

Meanwhile, the CEO of the London Clinic stated that the hospital will take all regulatory steps as three of its suspended staff members were being investigated for the alleged infringement in Kate's case.

In a statement to NY POST, Al Russell said the London Clinic has "systems in place to track the handling of patient data and vowed to take all disciplinary steps if there was any breach.

This comes a day after the UK's data protection authority, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), stated it was "assessing" accusations that a hospital employees attempted to gain access to the Princess of Wales' medical records. She was released from the hospital on January 29 after an unidentified abdominal surgery.

Queen Camilla gives major update on King Charles's health

During her visit to Northern Ireland, Queen Camilla told well-wishers that King Charles III is "doing very well" following his six weeks of cancer treatment.

The King has been under routine medical care in London since February 5. While he even canceled several royal events, the monarch still performs certain responsibilities.

After receiving a "get well soon card" from Brenda Robb, a store clerk at The Arcadia deli in Northern Island, the Queen said: King “is doing very well”, Newsweek reported.

When it was pointed that men are not usually "the best patients," Camilla responded, "I try to keep him in order."