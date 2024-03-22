Queen Camilla quips her grandson Louis is 'quite a handful', but palace clarifies she didn't mean Kate's son

Britain's Queen Camilla, during her latest visit to the Isle of Man on Wednesday, joked that her grandson Louis was "quite a handful" as she addressed the crowd on the behalf of King Charles. "I have a Louis grandson... quite a handful," said the Queen, who was seen all laughing and smiling while meeting her well-wishers during her visit to the Isle of Man, reported Sky News.(X@poneill17)

On her way out of Douglas Borough Council, the 76-year-old Queen stopped to meet with well-wishers, including Rachael Hughes and her 15-week-old twins, Louie and Oliver.

She arrived at the Isle of Man to confer city status on the Borough of Douglas and handed the letters patent to make it legal.

Several media outlets reported that she made the remarks about the 5-year-old son Prince Louis, who is the youngest child of Prince William and Kate. Prince Louis garnered all media attention in 2022 after being caught making goofy faces and dramatically shielding his ears near Queen Elizabeth during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

However, Buckingham Palace soon clarified that the “Queen was referring to grandson Louis Lopes,” Hello Magazine reported.

Notably, Camilla has two grandsons named Louis. The other Louis is Louis Lopes, the son of her daughter from the first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles. He was born in 2009.

Know about Camilla's grandchildren from first marriage

Queen Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles shared two children from her first marriage -- Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles. They both have five grandchildren. Her daughter Laura Lopes has twin sons Louis and Gus, 14, and daughter Eliza, who is16-year-old, with husband Harry Lopes. The Queen'sson and ex-wife Sarah Parker Bowlesare parents to two children --son Freddy and daughter Lola.

Queen says ‘sorry’ on behalf of King Charles

As the Queen landed the isle on behalf of the King Charles, who is still recovering from cancer treatment, she said that the monarch was "so sorry" he couldn't be present in person to enjoy the "extremely special occasion".

After delivering the speech that the King had written, the Queen met youngsters, asking young kids about their plans for the impending Easter holidays, and whether they are looking forward to participating in Easter egg hunts.