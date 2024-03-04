Queen Camilla taking time off from royal duties after King Charles' cancer diagnosis: Report

Queen Camilla is reportedly taking a break from her royal duties after she filled in for her husband, King Charles III, after he was diagnosed with cancer. According to Camilla’s schedule reported by The Sunday Times, she has no duties listed on the books for more than a week before her break ends during the Commonwealth Day celebration on March 11. Britain's Queen Camilla smiles during a reception for the BBC's 500 Words Finalists at Buckingham Palace on February 28, 2024 in London, Britain (Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

The 76-year-old royal is set to publicly appear at Westminster Abbey to represent the crown in a celebration of the 56 member states across the globe. While Camilla is away, Charles’ siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, are expected to represent the crown at most of the upcoming events next week. During the Queen’s break, the siblings are scheduled to appear at the Rising Brook Community Church, Savoy Chapel, the Right Stuff Amateur Boxing Club, National Equine Forum and more outings.

Queen Camilla took over after King Charles’ cancer diagnosis

Previously breaking the news of Charles' medical condition, Buckingham Palace said in a statement, “The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

It added that the King decided to reveal his condition “to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

After the 75-year-old King took a step back from his royal duties, Camilla took over. She was spotted attending a memorial service for Greek King Constantine II on February 27. She also attended a reception for the BBC’s 500 Words Finalists at Buckingham Palace on February 28. On February 29, Camilla met with Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska at Clarence House.