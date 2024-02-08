Prince William opens up after King Charles’ cancer diagnosis: ‘The past few weeks have a rather…’

Prince William attended a fundraising dinner for London’s Air Ambulance Charity where he spoke for the first time after King Charles’ cancer diagnosis was announced by Buckingham Palace. Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, delivers a speech during the London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner at The OWO, in central London, Britain, February 7, 2024 (Daniel Leal/Pool via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

“We really appreciate everyone’s kind messages,” he said, according to New York Post. “Thank you.”

“I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you also for the kind of messages of support for Catherine and my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all,” William said inside the podium. “The past few weeks have a rather medical focus, so I thought I’d come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all.”

Buckingham Palace’s full statement on King Charles’ cancer diagnosis

Announcing Charles’ diagnosis, Buckingham Palace said in a statement, “During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the statement added. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” it concluded.

Previously, a source close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told Harper's Bazaar that the Duke of Sussex “did speak with his father about his diagnosis” and “will be traveling to the U.K. to see His Majesty in the coming days.”