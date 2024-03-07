Why Prince Harry and Queen Camilla's bad blood has resulted in the Duke's no-show in royal affairs…

The Royal family has been dodging its share of health scares in the past few months. However, the unfortunate scenario has somehow resulted in more drama and familial politics than one could've fathomed. King Charles III's cancer diagnosis was the first nail in the coffin. Yet this unravelling predicament has positively turned around for Queen Camilla's media presence. Prince Harry's return to the UK to temporarily helm royal responsibilities has been on the table for a while, just as it's been snatched away on other occasions. Insiders continue to spill their jars of tea, and the newest gossip has once again marked the continued streak of bad blood between Queen Camilla and her stepson, Prince Harry. FILE - Britain's King Charles III, from bottom left, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse following the state funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Queen Camilla, once seen as the scourge of the House of Windsor, the woman at the heart of King Charles III’s doomed marriage to the late Princess Diana, has emerged as one of the monarchy’s most prominent emissaries. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool, File)(AP)

In the meantime, as the Princess of Wales is on her road to recovery following her abdominal surgery, hilarious bits of comedy surrounding her ‘disappearance’ controversy hit the internet. The inflated issue rose to such heights that the Palace had no resort but to silence these memes with an old reminder. As Kate Middleton juggled with all that, King Charles' ongoing treatment and Prince William's brief departure from the royal scene due to personal reasons has left all the reins in the Queen consort's hands - a matter not so close to the Duke of Sussex's heart. While she's actively contributing to keeping the lights on in the Palace, Prince Harry's having none of it.

Prince Harry - Queen Camilla's tussle continues:

Media reports suggest that the Queen has been working overtime since King Charles' diagnosis. After all the hard work, she now plans to spend time with her husband. Her active role in the royal game proves she doesn't want to let him down. On the other hand, Harry's frown just can't seem to turn upside down.

A royal insider told The Times that the Queen didn't expect herself to step up like this, but she is absolutely prepared to do what needs to be done for the institution."

Previous reports have already hinted at how Prince Harry didn't like sharing the room with her during his brief visit to the UK to confirm his father's well-being. And, well, the bad blood seems to have been reciprocated from the other side, too. RadarOnline's conversation with a palace courtier confirmed that the “Majesty was furious Harry flew in from his ritzy California home without getting palace approval.”

Just as outraged as she was about Harry using this delicate moment as a “loving son PR [stunt],” he's equally had a hard time digesting that she's “leading the family”.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield recently appeared on GB News to discuss “why Prince Harry will NOT return to the Royal family any time soon.” Without sugar-coating anything, Schofield said that Queen Camilla's current commanding position in royal affairs has pushed Prince Harry away from temporarily supporting his family. “Camilla's elevated position is likely something not sitting well with him right now,” she added.

While he loved Queen Elizabeth II, “he … resents the idea of Queen Camilla … he felt like that's a position his mother should be in. I imagine the idea of her leading the family is something he has a hard time digesting.”

Harry's dislike for the Queen was avidly articulated in his memory Spare, wherein he openly accused her of spilling royal secrets to gain the media's favour. While the jury is still out on those claims, Queen Camilla has undoubtedly won this run in their never-ending passive, yet fiercely confrontational match.