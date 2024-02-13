Prince Harry ‘preferred not to be in the same room’ as stepmother Queen Camilla during his UK visit

The royal fever never seems to calm down. In the latest uproar, Queen Camilla's longtime friend Petronella Wyatt has spilt some serious beans about the nature of the relationship between Prince Harry and his stepmother. The Duke of Sussex recently dashed to the UK for a brief visit to meet his cancer-stricken father, King Charles III. The meeting itself may have lasted less than an hour, but the endless stream of stories about the day's happenings still keeps rolling out at an unmatched pace. Prince Harry called Camilla, Queen Consort, "the villian" in new interview ahead of the release of his memoir Spare.

The Queen's longtime pal has now dished out a severe piece of writing for the Telegraph in which she addressed Prince Harry's estranged relationship with his stepmother. Without mincing her words, Wyatt wrote about how Harry “preferred not to be in the same room with his stepmother when he spoke to the King about his cancer diagnosis”.

Prince Harry and Queen Camilla's tense relationship

However, this isn't the first time Harry's feelings for the Queen have been bared. The Prince Harry memoir Spare, which appeared on shelves in 2023, made it abundantly clear how he felt about his stepmother.

Breaking all protocols in sight, he labelled her “dangerous” and “the villain”. The book also remarks that the Queen allegedly leaked stories about the royal family to boost her name in the media.

Harry and his brother, Prince William, initially even “begged” King Charles III not to marry her. Although united in their stance against the Queen Consort at the time, the royal brothers have now reportedly experienced a fallout. Prince Harry didn't meet anyone from the royal family, let alone his brother. However, sources close to the duke claim that he would have “gladly” seen him if the opportunity permitted.

Petronella Wyatt, on the other hand, has advised Prince Harry to “bury the hatchet” in her article. The sharp-worded piece name-calls Harry on several accounts. The Telegraph article overtly makes it look like a call to action, pitting the ‘Prince of Petulance’ against the ‘laidback Queen’, whom she regards with utmost respect as someone incapable of being the schemester Prince Harry has called her out as.

The whole piece of writing seems to have jumped out of her diary, dedicated to shredding Prince Harry's reputation and proving her untainted loyalty to the Queen Consort.