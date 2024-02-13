Prince William ‘furious’ over Prince Harry's ‘PR stunt’: Royal Expert

Prince William is reportedly fuming over his brother Prince Harry's whirlwind trip across the Atlantic to visit their cancer-stricken father, King Charles. According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, the Duke of Sussex's lightning-fast 24-hour visit to London, with less than an hour spent with their ailing father, has left William irked. Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales arrives to attend the London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner at The OWO in central London, on February 7, 2024. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

Seward spilled the royal tea, claiming that Prince Charles sees Harry's trip as nothing more than a "PR opportunity" and has "absolutely no interest" in reconciliation. The royal expert told to The Sun, "William would be upset that Harry yet again has chosen to make this visit to see his father a PR opportunity."

"As far as William is concerned, he has absolutely no interest in speaking to Harry until Harry behaves like a gentleman and apologizes for the years of rudeness and slurs he has aimed at William and the Princess of Wales," Seward added.

The royal author, known for the 2003 biography "William & Harry," suggested that Prince William must be "privately furious" that Harry used the visit as "an opportunity to announce his arrival and expect to see William." Seward criticized Harry's seemingly impulsive nature and argued that he "should have waited for a week or two" before making the visit.

Prince Harry didn't meet ailing Kate Middleton

The plot thickens as it's revealed that Harry did not meet with his estranged brother or sister-in-law Kate Middleton during his brief stint in England. The tensions seem to be escalating in the royal family drama.

The Post reached out to Kensington Palace for comment, awaiting a response to this royal bombshell.

The controversial visit comes amidst reports that Prince Harry stayed at a luxury London hotel rather than one of the royal residences, prompting speculation about financial independence. Charles' former butler, Grant Harrold, suggests that this hotel choice was a deliberate move by Harry to show the royal family that he can "support himself" financially.

As the royal saga continues, one can't help but wonder if this family feud will deepen or if a royal reconciliation is on the horizon. Stay tuned for more updates on the royal rollercoaster!