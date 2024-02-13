Prince Harry and Meghan Markle retreat, rebrand and reclaim royal titles, get slammed

In a strategic move to reconnect with their audience, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have tacitly retreated and reclaimed their royal titles in a new rebranding move. After endorsing Archwell for last two years the couple has decided to ditch the brand and launch a new website to connect with their supporters. (FILE) Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.(AP)

Their website which was earlier called Archwell will now be referred to as, sussex.com. The British town from where they get their royal titles. On opening the website the official title reads - Office of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle- Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Both bios refer to their two kids as “Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet” despite Harry and Meghan stepping down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

Meghan Markle's new bio

According to Meghan, titled The Duchess of Sussex, in the letter, the rebranding signifies their commitment to sharing more personal updates with fans. "Our lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread in our humanitarian and business ventures," she stated, underscoring her dedication to feminist ideals and gender equity.

Prince Harry's new bio

Prince Harry, titled The Duke of Sussex in the letter, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing his adult life's dedication to causes that bring about lasting change. "The international event INVICTUS GAMES FOUNDATION is a globally celebrated display of resilience, community, and athleticism that has won acclaim for its impact in celebrating those that serve," he highlighted, pointing to his ongoing commitment to supporting wounded service personnel.

However, the Duke completely forgets to mention his royal lineage and United Kingdom in his bio.

According to the statements issued, by embracing "The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex," the couple aims to showcase their individual passions and endeavors, asserting their identities beyond traditional royal responsibilities.

But the netizens hasn't taken this news positively and was quick to rebuke the couple. “Prince Harry and Meghan’s Biographies are immaculate! Come on”. said a reader. “This signifies their Hollywood failure and inability to succeed in their numerous business ventures. So they are falling back on the only thing they know to do and what can make them any money, trading off their royal titles. This is pathetic and demonstrates, yet again, why the titles must be removed,” claimed an X handle.