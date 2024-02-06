 What will happen to Queen Camilla's title if she outlives King Charles? | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / What will happen to Queen Camilla's title if she outlives King Charles?

What will happen to Queen Camilla's title if she outlives King Charles?

ByManjiri Chitre
Feb 06, 2024 02:14 PM IST

King Charles of Britain has been diagnosed with cancer, the Buckingham Palace announced on Monday night.

King Charles of Britain has been diagnosed with cancer, the Buckingham Palace announced on Monday night. The 75-year-old monarch, who gained the title just around 18 months ago following his mother Queen Elizabeth's death, would temporarily be stepping back from public engagements to undergo treatment.

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer (AP)
King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer (AP)

Amid this, what will happen to his wife Queen Camilla's title if she were to outlive him?

A similar situation surfaced in 1952 when Queen Elizabeth II’s father, King George VI, passed away, widowing his wife Queen Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon. During this time, Queen Elizabeth II became the queen, and her mother's title became queen mother. However, this may not be the case with Queen Camilla.

According to reports, Queen Camilla would likely take on the title ‘Queen Dowager’ which means ‘the widow of a king’.

Notably, all widows of kings become queen dowagers but some get the title of queen mother if their children are reigning heirs. However, that is not the case with Camilla since King Charles' eldest son Prince William's birth mother was the late Princess Diana.

The last time a queen took on the title of Queen Dowager was in 1837 by Queen Adelaide after she was widowed by her husband King William IV.

Buckingham Palace's statement on King Charles

Releasing a statement, the Buckingham Palace said: “During the King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” it added.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” it said.

