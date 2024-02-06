King Charles cancer diagnosis: Full statement of Buckingham Palace

After patiently awaiting sovereignty for over seven decades, King Charles of Britain has been diagnosed with cancer less than 18 months into his reign. Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that the 75-year-old monarch would temporarily step back from public engagements to undergo treatment, with a hopeful return to full public duty as soon as possible. The announcement on Monday Feb. 5, 2024 that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer has come as a shock to many in Britain (AP)

King Charles assumed the throne on September 8, 2022, following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, making him the longest-serving heir apparent in British history. His official coronation took place on May 6, 2023.

Despite concerns from some commentators about the potential for a more assertive and radical leadership style due to his background as an environmental campaigner, King Charles remains committed to fulfilling his royal duties after completing the necessary medical treatment.

In the last month, King Charles underwent a three-night hospital stay for a corrective procedure addressing an enlarged prostate. The revelation of the King's cancer diagnosis coincides with the recovery of his daughter-in-law, Kate, the Princess of Wales, who recently underwent abdominal surgery, necessitating a hospitalization period of around two weeks.

What did Buckingham Palace say?

Releasing the statement, Buckingham Palace said, “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

It added, “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

The Palace also said that Charles was grateful for his medical team's quick intervention. “The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

It further added that King Charles decided to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and “in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer”.

What have the UK's leaders said?

Taking to X, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished him a speedy recovery. Sunak wrote, “Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well.”

UK's opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said, “On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery. We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health.”