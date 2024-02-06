Prince Harry is rushing back to UK after King Charles' shocking cancer diagnosis

Report says that Prince Harry will be returning to the United Kingdom soon following the announcement of King Charles' recent cancer diagnosis. On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III, aged 75, has been diagnosed with cancer. The statement also indicated that immediate treatment has commenced, leading to a delay in his public duties, as stated by the palace. A royal tell-all book has revealed that the royal family members are getting fed up with King Charles III’s reluctance to reconcile with Prince Harry (AP/PTI, Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Prince Harry is flying back to UK amidst Royal turmoil and Charles' illness

Also read: Britain's King Charles diagnosed with cancer, says Buckingham Palace

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Will family tensions take a backseat amidst shared adversity? The 39-year-old member of the royal family is heading to London on Monday, according to the official spokesman for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. According to UK media report, as word of his diagnosis spread, he also had a conversation with King Charles.

In the announcement on Monday, Buckingham Palace did not provide specific details regarding Charles's illness. On the other hand, there are reports that King Charles himself informed each of his sons about his health. He called his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, as well as his kids, Prince William and Prince Harry, after getting a medical diagnosis.

Meghan Markle will not go to see King Charles

According to Page Six, Meghan Markle, Harry's wife, along with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will not accompany him on his journey. However, an official confirmation for the same is still awaited.

There are no definite updates regarding Prince William and Kate Middleton. Kate, the Princess of Wales, is in the process of recovering from her recent abdominal surgery, which resulted in her hospitalization for around two weeks.’

Also read: Parental Nightmare: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino shares scary video of his son choking on food

King Charles diagnosed with cancer

The diagnosis followed King Charles' recent three-night hospital stay for a corrective procedure related to an enlarged prostate. “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the Buckingham palace’s official statement read on Monday.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace statement continued. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," it added.