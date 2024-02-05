Britain's King Charles diagnosed with cancer, says Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that King Charles of Britain, aged 75, has been diagnosed with cancer and has begun treatment for the same. As a result he will be delaying his public duties, the palace said. Although the palace did not provide specific information about the type of cancer it clarified that it was not related to the prostate. Britain's King Charles (REUTERS)

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the Buckingham palace said in its official statement.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace said. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," it added.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the statement said further.

Taking to X Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished him a speedy recovery. Sunak wrote, “Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well.”

UK's opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said, “On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery. We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health.”

Last month, King Charles spent three nights in the hospital for a corrective procedure related to an enlarged prostate. The announcement of the King's diagnosis coincides with the recovery of his daughter-in-law, Kate, the Princess of Wales, who recently underwent abdominal surgery, leading to her hospitalization for approximately two weeks.

In September 2022, Charles ascended to the throne following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96.

(With inputs from AP)