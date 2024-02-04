Parental Nightmare: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino shares scary video of his son choking on food

Reality TV star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino recently described a harrowing experience that struck a chord with parents worldwide. In a heart-stopping moment, Sorrentino shared a video of his two-year-old son choking on pasta. The video, shared on social media, was captured by a Ring camera, providing a glimpse into how Mike and his wife, Lauren, acted swiftly to save their toddler's life during the alarming incident. Reality TV Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Shares Heart-Stopping Moment of Son Choking(mikethesituation IG)

Also read: Griselda star Sofia Vergara is looking for an old-school love, ‘I don’t need a husband, I want one'

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Mike Sorrentino opens up about son's choking scare

“THE SCARIEST MOMENT OF OUR LIVES,” the reality star took to his official X handle to share the incident. Describing what exactly happened, he said, “It was an ordinary dinner at the Situations when suddenly without notice Romeo started choking on his favorite pasta pesto gnocchi !!”

In the clip, one can see the family sitting at the dining table when suddenly, their son starts struggling with the food he ate. However, both Mike and Lauren, without panicking, calmly handled the situation. “He hunched over and wasn’t breathing, I am so proud of how my wife and I didn’t panic, didn’t hesitate and eventually dislodged the food which was blocking airway and saved his life.” Mike added.

The reality TV star mentioned that the family is now taking CPR lessons and will be better prepared for such inevitable incidents. “I love my family with all my heart and am so grateful things worked out it’s safe to say we are now taking CPR lessons and Romeo won’t be having gnocchi anytime soon.”

Internet reacts to the terrifying incident

Beyond the immediate rescue, the footage shed light on the unexpected challenges parents navigate, stressing the importance of constant vigilance even in everyday situations. Internet users and well wishers took to the comment section to raise awareness, with numerous praising the couple for their composed behavior in saving the child's life.

Someone wrote, “If you can post the device she used to suck the food out, people would probably buy one and put it in their homes. So glad everyone is OK.” Others joined, “Good job brotha for staying calm! You guys are true hero’s”, “Being calm in hectic situations is always key glad everything was ok bro”, “So scary .. did she have that choking tool ? Cant remember name of it ?”

Also read: Explained: ZEROBASEONE Kim Jiwoong’s controversial video call and ‘cursing’ accusation

Who is Mike Sorrentino?

Michael Paul Sorrentino, also known as "The Situation," is a reality TV personality who rose to fame with his participation in the controversial MTV show Jersey Shore from 2009 to 2012. Following the show’s conclusion, Sorrentino made appearances on different reality shows such as Dancing with the Stars and The Celebrity Apprentice. On the personal front, Sorrentino married Lauren Pesce in 2018, and they welcomed their son, Romeo Reign, in 2021.