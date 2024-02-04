Griselda star Sofia Vergara is looking for an old-school love, ‘I don’t need a husband, I want one'

Fresh off the success of her hit series Griselda, Sofia Vergara isn't just conquering the world of television - she's also embracing a new chapter in her personal life. Following her recent divorce, the Colombian actress is opening up about her outlook on love but in an old-fashioned way. The 51-year-old actress recently dropped an update on her love life, six months after parting ways with her ex Joe Manganiello. Sofia Vergara in the Netflix series Griselda. (Netflix via AP)

Griselda star Sofia Vergara on finding love after divorce

The Modern Family star sat down with PEOPLE and spilled the beans on her personal and dating life. Sofia was asked if she is active on dating apps now that she has broken up with her ex. Vergara, told the outlet, “No, I wish!” She added, “I’m bad with technology, so I’m sure I would click on the wrong ones. I’m open to having fun and meeting people,” she continued, adding, “It’s only been six months.”

Highlighting her bond with her Latin roots, despite spending more time in the US than in her native Colombia, the actress explained, "It’s weird because I’ve now lived longer in the United States than I lived in my country [Colombia]. But I’m still very Latin. I work out to Latin music. In my car, it’s Latin music. My close friends are either my cousins or the ones I met at kindergarten."

"So now I want a husband!" she added, then clarified, "No, I don't need a husband; I want one." She further extended her clarification, saying, “It doesn't even have to be a husband, just a partner.”

The reason behind Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's split

After seven years of marriage, Sofia Vergara recently opened up in a Daily Mail interview about the reasons for her divorce from Joe Manganiello, revealing that they disagreed on expanding their family. She said, “Joe was four years younger than me, and he’d never had kids.” For the unversed, the actress from Bent already has a son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara (32), whom she had when she was 19 and shares with her ex-husband, Joe Gonzalez.

The actress said, “He decided he wanted kids and I didn’t want them. It was like: ‘Imagine, when this child would be 10 years old, I’ll be 60-something. That’s a grandma!’”

Emphasizing her commitment to her career and prioritizing it over embracing motherhood in her mid-50s, she stated, "I know the sacrifices you need to make to be a good mother. You have to be present. And my career is important to me. I cannot disappear. A lot of people rely on me."