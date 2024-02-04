Justin Timberlake contracts flu amid Selfish promotion and Britney Spears feud

Justin Timberlake is back with a new snippet of his song, keeping the excitement high for his fans. However, amidst the ongoing feud with his ex Britney Spears, and the new music press tour, the SexyBack singer has fallen ill. The Grammy winner shared an acoustic rendition of his latest song on Instagram on Saturday, revealing that he has caught the flu. Timberlake opened up about his situation to fans after noticing his voice getting a bit raspy. US singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake at the premiere of Trolls: Band Together on November 15, 2023.(AFP)

Justin Timberlake falls ill during new music press tour

The Cry Me a River singer, recently embroiled in online drama with Britney Spears fans, particularly following his ‘apologise to absolutely nobody’ remark, is reportedly expressing frustration over the ongoing controversy related to his past relationship. Justin Timberlake believes Britney’s involvement is overshadowing the release of his new music album. Adding to his challenges, he has also disclosed that he has contracted the flu.

Taking to his Instagram, the American singer-songwriter alongside his video wrote, “Still getting over the flu which makes it silly to sing so excuse the raspy voice but messing around with an acoustic version of SELFISH.”

Justin Timberlake knows how to keep his fans engaged! The NSYNC alum has once again taken to social media, this time sharing a short video that gives fans a peek inside the acoustic version of the song. This time, we see him in a serene studio setting, strumming an acoustic guitar in a cozy cream-colored cardigan.

Justin Timberlake vs Britney Spears

Britney Spears recently expressed her desire to apologize for certain things mentioned in her book, and she shared a video of Justin Timberlake singing. Fans speculated that the former couple, who had a tumultuous relationship, might be resolving their issues. However, Justin took a different turn, stating, "I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f***ing nobody," possibly in response to Britney's apologies. This triggered a significant fan war, with the Gimme More singer reentering the scene with a comeback remark.

After first connecting with Justin on the Disney program The Mickey Mouse Club in 1999, Britney Spears started dating him when she was just 17. They were together till 2002. Britney revealed that she had an abortion while dating the former NSYNC member in her autobiography, which was released in October of last year.