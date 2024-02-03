Grammy Awards 2024: Miley Cyrus to SZA, final list of performers and presenters
Star studded lineup of performers set for 2024 Grammy Awards, including Olivia Rodrigo and Joni Mitchell
The curtain is about to rise on music's biggest night! The 2024 Grammy Awards are set to explode with electrifying performances and star-studded presentations, and the official lineup is finally here. Predictions abound regarding who will secure the coveted Album of the Year award.
Also read: The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 starts filming soon, Gavin Casalegno drops update
Will it be Taylor Swift, aiming for a historic win, or a newcomer poised to dominate the music industry with a fresh appeal? The stage will also feature genre-bending icons like Miley Cyrus and SZA, alongside legendary talents like Joni Mitchell making a historic return. This year's ceremony promises to be an unforgettable celebration of musical excellence
Grammy Awards 2024 performers
The event, set to take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, a venue it has utilized for 21 out of the past 25 years, will feature a diverse lineup of performers spanning from Olivia Rodrigo to the iconic music legend Joni Mitchell.
Take a look at the Grammys Awards 2024 lineup
- Miley Cyrus confirmed as Grammy performer
- SZA added to the lineup of performers
- Joni Mitchell to make Grammy performance debut
- Billy Joel to perform new single “Turn the Lights Back On”
- Luke Combs and Tracy Chapman to team up for “Fast Car”
- Burna Boy, 21 Savage, and Brandy to perform with Mitchell
- Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, Billie Eilish, U2
Also read: Japan wants Taylor Swift to attend Super Bowl for Travis Kelce, embassy plans Tokyo to LA route
Performers lineup for Grammy premiere ceremony
The Recording Academy will hold a premiere event, which will be webcast on their YouTube page and live.GRAMMY.com, prior to the Grammy Awards ceremony airing on television at 7 p.m. CST. Opening number featuring J. Ivy, Larkin Poe, Pentatonix, Sheila E., and Jordin Sparks at Grammy Awards.
Other performances:
- Adam Blackstone
- Brandy Clark
- Kirk Franklin
- Robert Glasper
- Bob James
- Laufey
- Terrace Martin
- Gaby Moreno
- Plus, Grammy-nominated recording artist and drummer Harvey Mason Sr.
Grammy Awards 2024 presenters (for main event)
Christina Aguilera
Samara Joy
Maluma
Kacey Musgraves
Lionel Richie
Mark Ronson
Meryl Streep
Taylor Tomlinson
Oprah Winfrey, Lenny Kravitz
Grammy Awards 2024 presenters (for premiere ceremony)
Carly Pearce
Jimmy Jam
Molly Tuttle
Natalia Lafourcade
Patti Austin
Rufus Wainwright
Grammy Awards 2024 when and where to watch
You can catch the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony live on Grammy.com and the Recording Academy's YouTube channel, happening ahead of the main event. For the complete award show experience, tune in to CBS, the exclusive broadcaster of the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4, starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. If you prefer streaming, sign in to CBS.com for a live stream of the ceremony. Read: Grammys 2024: When and where to live stream the show for free, performers, host and more