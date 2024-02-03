 Grammy Awards 2024: Miley Cyrus to SZA, final list of performers and presenters - Hindustan Times
Grammy Awards 2024: Miley Cyrus to SZA, final list of performers and presenters

ByAditi Srivastava
Feb 03, 2024 01:47 PM IST

Star studded lineup of performers set for 2024 Grammy Awards, including Olivia Rodrigo and Joni Mitchell

The curtain is about to rise on music's biggest night! The 2024 Grammy Awards are set to explode with electrifying performances and star-studded presentations, and the official lineup is finally here. Predictions abound regarding who will secure the coveted Album of the Year award.

Taylor Swift painted the Grammys in a midnight blue haze as she wore a sparkly navy crop top and skirt by Roberto Cavalli. She accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery, including dramatic dangle earrings, and for glam, she wore her hair up in a bun and came out in her signature red lipstick.&nbsp;(AFP)
Taylor Swift painted the Grammys in a midnight blue haze as she wore a sparkly navy crop top and skirt by Roberto Cavalli. She accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery, including dramatic dangle earrings, and for glam, she wore her hair up in a bun and came out in her signature red lipstick. (AFP)

Will it be Taylor Swift, aiming for a historic win, or a newcomer poised to dominate the music industry with a fresh appeal? The stage will also feature genre-bending icons like Miley Cyrus and SZA, alongside legendary talents like Joni Mitchell making a historic return. This year's ceremony promises to be an unforgettable celebration of musical excellence

Grammy Awards 2024 performers

The event, set to take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, a venue it has utilized for 21 out of the past 25 years, will feature a diverse lineup of performers spanning from Olivia Rodrigo to the iconic music legend Joni Mitchell.

Take a look at the Grammys Awards 2024 lineup

  • Miley Cyrus confirmed as Grammy performer
  • SZA added to the lineup of performers
  • Joni Mitchell to make Grammy performance debut
  • Billy Joel to perform new single “Turn the Lights Back On”
  • Luke Combs and Tracy Chapman to team up for “Fast Car”
  • Burna Boy, 21 Savage, and Brandy to perform with Mitchell
  • Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, Billie Eilish, U2

Performers lineup for Grammy premiere ceremony

The Recording Academy will hold a premiere event, which will be webcast on their YouTube page and live.GRAMMY.com, prior to the Grammy Awards ceremony airing on television at 7 p.m. CST. Opening number featuring J. Ivy, Larkin Poe, Pentatonix, Sheila E., and Jordin Sparks at Grammy Awards.

Other performances:

  • Adam Blackstone
  • Brandy Clark
  • Kirk Franklin
  • Robert Glasper
  • Bob James
  • Laufey
  • Terrace Martin
  • Gaby Moreno
  • Plus, Grammy-nominated recording artist and drummer Harvey Mason Sr.

Grammy Awards 2024 presenters (for main event)

Christina Aguilera

Samara Joy

Maluma

Kacey Musgraves

Lionel Richie

Mark Ronson

Meryl Streep

Taylor Tomlinson

Oprah Winfrey, Lenny Kravitz

Grammy Awards 2024 presenters (for premiere ceremony)

Carly Pearce

Jimmy Jam

Molly Tuttle

Natalia Lafourcade

Patti Austin

Rufus Wainwright

Grammy Awards 2024 when and where to watch

You can catch the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony live on Grammy.com and the Recording Academy's YouTube channel, happening ahead of the main event. For the complete award show experience, tune in to CBS, the exclusive broadcaster of the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4, starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. If you prefer streaming, sign in to CBS.com for a live stream of the ceremony. Read: Grammys 2024: When and where to live stream the show for free, performers, host and more

