Soul Train Awards 2023: SZA and Usher win big, check out full list of winners

This year the annual Soul Train Awards was held on Sunday, November 26 in Los Angeles. The prestigious music award show honours artists across genres- R&B, soul, and hip hop. With four wins, American singer-songwriter SZA dominated the stage. Other top winners include Usher, who took home three awards and Victoria Monet, with two honours. As SZA bagged the Album of the Year for SOS, this year marks the sixth consecutive time a female artist took home the iconic award. Here's the full list of winners at the 2023 Soul Train Awards: SZA and Usher win big at 2023 Soul Train Awards(Instagram/ SZA/ Usher)

Album of the Year

The Age of Pleasure- Janelle Monáe

Age/Sex/Location- Ari Lennox

Clear 2: Soft Life EP- Summer Walker

Girls Night Out (Extended)- Babyface

I Told Them…- Burna Boy

Jaguar II- Victoria Monét

SOS- SZA (WINNER)

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)- Coco Jones

Song of the Year

Back to Your Place- October London

Favorite Song- Toosii

Good Good- Usher, Summer Walker, and 21 Savage

ICU- Coco Jones

Kill Bill- SZA

Lipstick Lover- Janelle Monáe

On My Mama- Victoria Monét

Snooze- SZA (WINNER)

Video of the Year

Back to Your Place- October London

Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2- PinkPantheress and Ice Spice

Boyfriend- Usher

Good Good- Usher, Summer Walker, and 21 Savage

ICU- Coco Jones

Kill Bill- SZA

Lipstick Lover- Janelle Monáe

On My Mama- Victoria Monét (WINNER)

Special- Lizzo

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Janelle Monáe

Summer Walker

SZA (WINNER)

Victoria Monét

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

6lack

Babyface

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Eric Bellinger

October London

Usher (WINNER)

Best Group

Dvsn

Flo

Jagged Edge

Kool & The Gang

Maverick City Music (WINNER)

Phony Ppl

Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers

Tank and The Bangas

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

America Has a Problem (Remix)- Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar

Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2- PinkPantheress and Ice Spice

Creepin’ (Remix)- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and Diddy ft. 21 Savage

Fly Girl- Flo ft. Missy Elliott

Good Good- Usher, Summer Walker, and 21 Savage (WINNER)

Sittin’ on Top of the World- Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage

Special- Lizzo ft. SZA

To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug)- Summer Walker and J. Cole

Best New Artist

Ambré

Ayra Starr

Coco Jones (WINNER)

Doechii

Flo

Fridayy

Tyla

Wanmor

Certified Soul Award

Anthony Hamilton

Ashanti

Ciara

Eric Bellinger

Monica

PJ Morton

Ronald Isley and The Isley Brothers

T-Pain

Usher (WINNER)

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award

Back to Your Place- October London

Favorite Song- Toosii

Good Good- Usher, Summer Walker, and 21 Savage

ICU- Coco Jones

Kill Bill- SZA

On My Mama- Victoria Monét

Sittin’ on Top of the World- Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage

Snooze- SZA (WINNER)

Best Dance Performance

Better Thangs- Ciara ft. Summer Walker

Boyfriend- Usher

Good Good- Usher, Summer Walker, and 21 Savage

How We Roll- Ciara & Chris Brown

On My Mama- Victoria Monét (WINNER)

Snooze- SZA

Summer Too Hot- Chris Brown

Under the Influence- Chris Brown

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

All of the Glory- Shirley Caesar

All Things- Kirk Franklin (WINNER)

Came Too Far- Fridayy ft. Maverick City Music & My Mom

Cry- Koryn Hawthorne

Feel Alright (Blessed)- Erica Campbell

God Problems- Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, and Naomi Raine

The Journey- H.E.R.

Try Love- Kirk Franklin