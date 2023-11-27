Soul Train Awards 2023: SZA and Usher win big, check out full list of winners
SZA, Usher, and Victoria Monet dominate at this year's Soul Train Awards, check out who all won
This year the annual Soul Train Awards was held on Sunday, November 26 in Los Angeles. The prestigious music award show honours artists across genres- R&B, soul, and hip hop. With four wins, American singer-songwriter SZA dominated the stage. Other top winners include Usher, who took home three awards and Victoria Monet, with two honours. As SZA bagged the Album of the Year for SOS, this year marks the sixth consecutive time a female artist took home the iconic award. Here's the full list of winners at the 2023 Soul Train Awards:
Album of the Year
The Age of Pleasure- Janelle Monáe
Age/Sex/Location- Ari Lennox
Clear 2: Soft Life EP- Summer Walker
Girls Night Out (Extended)- Babyface
I Told Them…- Burna Boy
Jaguar II- Victoria Monét
SOS- SZA (WINNER)
What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)- Coco Jones
Song of the Year
Back to Your Place- October London
Favorite Song- Toosii
Good Good- Usher, Summer Walker, and 21 Savage
ICU- Coco Jones
Kill Bill- SZA
Lipstick Lover- Janelle Monáe
On My Mama- Victoria Monét
Snooze- SZA (WINNER)
Video of the Year
Back to Your Place- October London
Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2- PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
Boyfriend- Usher
Good Good- Usher, Summer Walker, and 21 Savage
ICU- Coco Jones
Kill Bill- SZA
Lipstick Lover- Janelle Monáe
On My Mama- Victoria Monét (WINNER)
Special- Lizzo
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
H.E.R.
Janelle Monáe
Summer Walker
SZA (WINNER)
Victoria Monét
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
6lack
Babyface
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Eric Bellinger
October London
Usher (WINNER)
Best Group
Dvsn
Flo
Jagged Edge
Kool & The Gang
Maverick City Music (WINNER)
Phony Ppl
Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers
Tank and The Bangas
Wanmor
Best Collaboration
America Has a Problem (Remix)- Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar
Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2- PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
Creepin’ (Remix)- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and Diddy ft. 21 Savage
Fly Girl- Flo ft. Missy Elliott
Good Good- Usher, Summer Walker, and 21 Savage (WINNER)
Sittin’ on Top of the World- Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage
Special- Lizzo ft. SZA
To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug)- Summer Walker and J. Cole
Best New Artist
Ambré
Ayra Starr
Coco Jones (WINNER)
Doechii
Flo
Fridayy
Tyla
Wanmor
Certified Soul Award
Anthony Hamilton
Ashanti
Ciara
Eric Bellinger
Monica
PJ Morton
Ronald Isley and The Isley Brothers
T-Pain
Usher (WINNER)
The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award
Back to Your Place- October London
Favorite Song- Toosii
Good Good- Usher, Summer Walker, and 21 Savage
ICU- Coco Jones
Kill Bill- SZA
On My Mama- Victoria Monét
Sittin’ on Top of the World- Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage
Snooze- SZA (WINNER)
Best Dance Performance
Better Thangs- Ciara ft. Summer Walker
Boyfriend- Usher
Good Good- Usher, Summer Walker, and 21 Savage
How We Roll- Ciara & Chris Brown
On My Mama- Victoria Monét (WINNER)
Snooze- SZA
Summer Too Hot- Chris Brown
Under the Influence- Chris Brown
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
All of the Glory- Shirley Caesar
All Things- Kirk Franklin (WINNER)
Came Too Far- Fridayy ft. Maverick City Music & My Mom
Cry- Koryn Hawthorne
Feel Alright (Blessed)- Erica Campbell
God Problems- Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, and Naomi Raine
The Journey- H.E.R.
Try Love- Kirk Franklin