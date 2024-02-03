The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 starts filming soon, Gavin Casalegno drops update

Grab your favorite beach blanket and sunscreen because here's a major update on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. The wait is nearly over as heartthrob Gavin Casalegno, (aka Jeremiah) revealed filming kicks off soon. Prepare yourself for an unforgettable season filled with tempting romance, a sultry summertime setting, and the timeless question: Which side are you on, Team Jeremiah or Team Conrad? The actor, 24 years old, in talks with Entertainment tonight, stated, that he was looking forward to the upcoming reunion of the team at ‘Cousins Beach’ which will bring an end to the epic love triangle written by novelist Jenny Han. The Summer I Turned Pretty

cameras are rolling soon! Will Belly finally choose between her summer loves, or will new secrets and drama shake things up? Talking to the publication, Gavin said, "I think everyone is excited for season 3. To finish the story — at least what Jenny's vision is — I think that'll be super fun.”

Adding that the cast is eagerly anticipating their reunion, the actor who plays Jeremiah in the series, further added, “I think we're all looking forward to just being back together. We always have so much fun on the beaches, playing volleyball, going to cool restaurants, and trying out new spots. We're excited to get back together.”

When inquired about the filming timetable for the series, Casalegno mentioned he anticipates returning to the set around March, although he has no information about the script yet. “I don't even know. It could even be, like, filming in October or July. I'm just going off rumors, sometime this year. Hopefully soon. I hope. That's all I got for you.”

In August 2023, Amazon Prime Video officially renewed the franchise for its third season, remaining faithful to the original novel trilogy. The show has gained significant popularity among fans, with the viewership doubling during the second season compared to the first.

Vernon Sanders, Amazon and MGM Studios head of television, earlier said in a statement, “We've been delighted to see the passion with which fans have embraced the show, making Summer Fridays an entertainment phenomenon," they added, “This charming, deeply heartfelt series has shown the breadth of our customer base, appealing to a young, diverse set of viewers.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 plot

The story of Jenny Han's third and last book is expected to be the focus of the next season of the show, which will revolve around Belly's final choice. Two years after the events in "It's Not Summer Without You," Belly finds herself struggling with the constant issue related to her feelings for the Fisher brothers. At the end of Season 2, Belly makes a clear choice between Jeremiah and Conrad, particularly when the gang comes together to save the Fisher's Cousins Beach house following Suzannah Fisher's death.