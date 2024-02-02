Netflix's Doctor Slump episode 3 release date and time: Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye rekindle romance

The latest addition to Netflix's romantic-comedy medical drama lineup, Doctor Slump, is rapidly gaining popularity on the streaming platform. It's not only capturing the hearts of its domestic viewers but is also making waves internationally. Fans are thrilled to witness the pairing of two legendary stars in leading roles for the first time in their careers, reuniting after an 11-year hiatus since Heirs. Ahead of episode 3, the JTBC show has dropped fresh new stills. New Stills of Doctor Slump(jtbc)

Netflix Doctor Slump episode 3 release date and time

The 16-episode series follows the story of two doctors, former high school rivals, experiencing the lowest point in their respective professional careers. Park Hyung Sik takes on the role of Yeo Jung Woo, a renowned plastic surgeon, while Park Shin Hye portrays Nam Ha Neul, an anesthesiologist. As destiny brings them together under one roof, the unfolding events will be revealed in the narrative.

Doctor Slump's third episode is set to air on Saturday, February 2, 2024, with the fourth episode to follow on the subsequent Saturday.

Doctor Slump Ep 3 release time

The JTBC show, which simultaneously streams on Netflix, releases new episodes every Friday and Saturday at 10:30 PM KST. This translates to 7:00 PM on Friday in Indian Standard Time and 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

Doctor Slump's new stills

Following a night spent shedding tears over soju and opening up about their life challenges, newly released stills showcase an unforeseen confrontation between Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo. In the new stills, the once high school rivals transition into friends, sealing their newfound bond with a pinky promise. Viewers are eager to discover the nature of this promise and anticipate whether it will bring about a shift in the dynamic between the two characters.

Doctor Slump new stills(JTBC)

Doctor Slump's ratings soar

Hitting the ground running, JTBC's Doctor Slump has stormed the Netflix charts, landing in the coveted 5th place. Its impressive score of 347 points on January 30th KST, as reported by Flix Patrol, confirms its stronghold on viewers worldwide