Stranger Things season 5 gets ‘disappointing’ release date, Netflix snubs the title from 2024 slate

Hawkins might stay enveloped in mystery a bit longer than anticipated, extending the wait for Stranger Things 5. The concluding installment of Netflix's popular supernatural teen drama is now targeting a release in 2025, dashing the hopes of those expecting it in 2024. Netflix unveiled its series and film lineups for 2024 during its "Next on Netflix" event in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The TV lineup showcased several high-profile returning series, but the show was notably absent. This year, Stranger Things was released in two parts

Stranger Things remains absent from Netflix 2024 lineup

In its recently unveiled roster, the streaming giant hinted at the upcoming seasons of some well-loved series that were not previously mentioned in its shareholder list.

The list features anticipated returns of Cobra Kai, Outer Banks, and new seasons of Emily in Paris and the chilling Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Notably missing is the highly anticipated Stranger Things (Season 5), leaving fans wondering when they'll witness the next chapter.

Netflix has officially announced several highly-anticipated returning shows for the year, such as the eighth and final season of Elite, Season 3 of Heartstopper, Sweet Tooth, and Vikings: Valhalla. Additionally, viewers can expect Season 2 of That ’90s Show, The Empress, and the docuseries Full Swing, set to premiere on March 6. Bridgerton Season 3 will be released in two parts, and the eagerly awaited K-drama Squid Game 2 is also on the horizon. Alongside these, there are a few titles without confirmed release dates.

Netflix shows to air in 2025

Stranger Things 5 is set to be released in 2025, joining other anticipated titles like Wednesday, Ginny & Georgia, and Virgin River.

Stranger Things Co-creator Matt Duffer has mentioned that the final episodes of Stranger Things will return to the show's origins. Duffer in an interview with the Guardian said, "It's the biggest it's ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun because everyone's back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here."